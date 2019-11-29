Chesterfield players donate money from cancelled "get together" to fund supporters' coach for 500-mile round trip to Torquay United

Chesterfield players have agreed to cancel a “planned get-together” after this Saturday’s match at Aldershot and instead have agreed to fund a coach for Spireites fans to travel to the Torquay United away game next month.

The gesture comes “in light of recent disappointing results,” the club said, in which Town have lost their last three and dropped into the National League relegation zone with the halfway point of the season approaching.

Club captain Will Evans had discussions with his teammates and it was agreed it was the right decision.

The money which would have been donated by the club for a round of drinks will be added to by cash paid by the players to fund the True Blue Travel coach for the 500-mile round trip to Torquay just before Christmas on Saturday, December 21.

Evans said: "The recent performances haven't been good enough and we felt that we wanted to give something back to the fans to reward them for their commitment and support."

Associate director Lesley Brentnall, who arranges the True Blue Travel trips, added: "It's never easy filling a coach for a long trip like the one to Torquay so this a very welcome gesture from the players and I'd like to thank them for doing this.

"Priority will be given to those fans who have already booked to travel to Aldershot and I will be speaking to them on the coach on Saturday."