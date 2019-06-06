Chesterfield pass a season ticket landmark

Chesterfield have passed a season ticket landmark with three weeks remaining in the early bird pricing scheme.

Over 1,000 Spireites have snapped up a season ticket for the 2019/20 National League season.

The early bird prices expire on 28th June.

Last summer Town hit the 1,000 season ticket mark on 5th June, backing up CEO Graham Bean's recent assertion that sales were on course to hit the club's target.

Boss John Sheridan has been tasked with putting together a promotion push to restore the club's Football League status.

This week he secured his second signing of the summer, handing striker Liam Mandeville a two-year deal.

His first signing, Haydn Hollis, was pictured earlier today with Chesterfield fans in Guimaraes, Portugal for tonight's England game.