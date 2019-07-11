Chesterfield offer Drew Talbot a testimonial and honorary role at the club

Chesterfield have offered Drew Talbot a testimonial and a club ambassador role, after the 32-year-old announced his retirement.

The club have recognised his nine seasons of service and over 300 appearances as a Spireite.

CEO Graham Bean said the club wanted to mark his dedication to the club.

"Drew is very much a part of the Spireites family, having served the club with distinction over many years. He is a club legend and we feel that his loyal service should be recognised in this way," he said.

“I am sure that Chesterfield fans will fully support Drew’s testimonial year and join me in wishing Drew and his family all the very best for the future.”

Talbot has expressed his thanks to Chesterfield, with whom he signed three times.

“This club means a lot to me and I am very grateful that I am being honoured in this way,” he said.

“I’d like to thank Ashley Carson for offering me a testimonial and asking me to become a club ambassador.”