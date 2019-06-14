Chesterfield new boy reveals what kind of a striker he is and sets out to prove doubters wrong

Chesterfield’s new forward Liam Mandeville likes to do the one thing John Sheridan consistently demands from his players – take care of the ball.

The 22-year-old, signed last week after his release from Doncaster Rovers, isn’t a poacher like Scott Boden or a targetman like Tom Denton, but more of a number 10.

He likes to make chances for others, which will be music to the ears of both Boden and Denton.

“I like to get on the ball a lot, I like to look after it,” he said, of his style of play.

“I like to play football, get it on the deck and create as many chances as possible.

“That’s what I’m all about. Hopefully I can bring that to the team.”

Mandeville was relieved to hear new boss Sheridan tell him his role in the Chesterfield side will be fully forward focused.

“He wants me attacking, that’s my strength,” he said.

“I don’t mind defending but I’m not the greatest defender in the world, otherwise I’d be playing right-back.”

Every footballer has something to prove every time he plays, whether to himself, his manager or to his critics and Mandeville is no exception.

He was very highly regarded at Doncaster Rovers when he emerged as a first team player, from the Keepmoat youth system.

Ten goals in the 2016/17 season sparked excitement over his ability and potential.

But his progress stalled, leading to his release and not all of the commentary on his Rovers career or his application as a player has been entirely complimentary.

He’s keen to disprove his doubters: “I see some of the comments and I’m definitely here to prove people wrong.

“I think I’m definitely a much better player than I was back then (2016/17) to be honest.

“Hopefully I can show it.”