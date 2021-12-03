The Spireites are top of the table after just one defeat in 17 despite an injury crisis.

Town did not have a game last weekend and it gave Rowe an opportunity to reflect on his first 12 months at the helm.

“I think if we had mapped out the year in terms of how we wanted it to go, going from 22nd to 1st, that is fantastic,” Rowe told the DT.

Spireites manager James Rowe.

"Unfortunately that has gone over a calendar year and not a nine-month season, if it had then we might have been celebrating.

"We have got to be fully focused on the next five months in maintaining our form if we can.

"If we can win the league, it is a big if because there are so many challenges this year, that will be my best win I am sure.

"It is pertinent that we have got Salford this weekend because they are where we want to be. There is no point in dodging the long-term target of what we want."

Rowe is contracted to the club until 2024 and he insists he is happy at the Blues.

"I am really settled here, my family are up here as well,” he said.

"Sometimes when you are going full throttle it is hard to reflect because you are onto the next opponent so the last few days over the weekend gave me a chance to reflect a little bit on what a fantastic year it has been and how proud I am to manage this football club.

"I have signed a deal here for a reason, to get us back into the EFL, and if we can do that in my second year of being here then we will be ahead of our target.”

Fans queued in great numbers outside the club shop on Thursday night to meet some of the players and that is something Rowe is most proud of.

“Reigniting the community has probably been the best thing over the last year,” he added.