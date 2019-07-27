Chesterfield need to 'sort one end out' ahead of season opener, says Glynn Snodin

Chesterfield will spend the next week trying to 'sort out' the end of the pitch that presented the most problems in today's 5-2 defeat by Burton Albion.

Town were a threat going forward and hit the woodwork three times during the game.

But they were cut open too easily by the League One visitors, who took control with three goals in a five minute spell in the first half.

It was an entertaining opening to the game, in which Town went ahead after just 72 seconds.

Assistant boss Glynn Snodin didn't appreciate how open it was.

"It was like a basketball game that first 45 minutes, that end to end," he said.

REPORT: Chesterfield FC 2-5 Burton Albion - Spireites end pre-season with third-straight home defeat to Football League opposition

"Probably entertaining for the fans but as a manager or assistant manager it gives you a headache.

"It could have been 6-6 first half.

"I thought our shape (second half) was a little bit different to how we played first half. We didn't play with two up there. We were overrun, so we changed it a little bit to get everyone behind the ball and it worked well.

"They'll learn from this, like they learned from Sheffield United, like they learned from Rotherham.

"The main game is going to be in seven days time.

"A lot of work to do on the training ground this week and hopefully sort one end out."

Snodin was happy with the number of opportunities Town were able to make for themselves, but admitted that work will have to be done on keeping teams out at the other end.

"I thought we created chances, whereas against Sheffield United we didn't create many chances," he said.

"One end of the pitch was ok, one end needs sorting out a little by working on the training ground, looking at the video, sorting out the mistakes that were there.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

On loan 19-year-old Anthony Spyrou got Chesterfield's opener and then thumped an effort onto the post in each half.

Snodin likes the look of the Norwich City youngster.

"He looks a good player, his movement is very good, he wants to score goals and he'll be a threat I think at this level," he said.

The Spireites are still looking to add to their attacking options, however.

"Hopefully we can get one or two in, if not this week maybe next week.

"You've got to do (sign attackers), they win you games.

"Hopefully we can get a couple of additions in and we should be okay."

Two areas that won't require strengthening but will require some tough decisions are between the posts and the centre of the park.

Snodin says Sheridan has asked for headaches.

"That's what he's been telling them, give him a problem, give him a headache about who he's going to choose for that first game of the season.

"At the moment it's up for grabs (in midfield).

"We have two great keepers and that's another headache for the manager, which one he wants to choose."

One player who could be a doubt for next week's National League opener at home to Dover is centre-half Anthony Gerrard.

He missed today's game through injury.

"He's had a little nick on his hamstring," said Snodin.

"Hopefully it's not going to be too long and he'll be back firing."