Chesterfield must walk the talk if they are to make a late surge towards the play-offs.

That is the opinion of manager Paul Cook, who takes the Spireites in 10th, to much-improved 17th-placed Swindon Town on Saturday. The Blues are seven points off the play-offs and have a game or two in hand on some of those above them so they are in a promising position but only if they can start stringing some wins together.

Cook has spoken recently about their aim of trying to win promotion, as have the players, but he wants to see actions rather than words now.

He told the DT: "Sometimes you can speak too much about something. Your actions will always determine your outcome. You can talk as much as you want. You have got to win. Unfortunately for us at the minute, our inconsistency has been our consistency.”

Paul Cook. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Chesterfield have not won any of their last five away from home, including four defeats, and they have only won one of their last nine on their travels in all competitions ahead of this weekend’s trip to the County Ground. Last week at Walsall, they put in a solid first-half performance against the league leaders, before collapsing after the break, conceding twice from corners in three minutes.

Cook continued: "It is about ironing out those little moments in games that are costing us. I think on our day, which we have shown, we can be a match for anyone, and also on our day we can be beaten by anyone. Again, it just goes into the bank of ‘so much work to be done’.

"All teams have Achilles heels, it doesn’t matter who you are. You can’t be a team who dominates possession and then also be a team who creates the chances that maybe a Walsall creates. There is no right way or wrong way, it is just about being effective. The best teams are normally good at both. Unfortunately we tend to have similar outcomes in most games, the games take a similar pattern, and we have got to make sure the pattern goes the way that we want in terms of the result.”

Next opponents Swindon have jumped up the table since Ian Holloway was appointed in October, moving well clear of the relegation zone, and a win would take them to within one point of Chesterfield. In contrast to the Spireites’ troubles on the road, the Robins are unbeaten in their last seven at home in the league.

On Swindon, Cook said: “Last week’s result (a 1-0 defeat at Harrogate Town) was a little bit of a strange one, I have watched the game back, they were clearly the better team on the day and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. They couldn’t have done much more to get a positive result. Prior to that, they have been on a great run of form. So we have got a really difficult game. Ian has done a great job since he has gone in there. I am sure they still have aspirations no different than ourselves.”