Chesterfield midfielder Jonathan Smith reveals the impact John Pemberton has already had at the Spireites

Jonathan Smith says caretaker manager John Pemberton has given everyone a “whole new lease of life.”

Pemberton was named caretaker boss after John Sheridan was sacked last Thursday.

The 55-year-old had one training session with the players on Friday and then led the Spireites to a 1-0 win over Sutton United on Saturday.

He will be in charge until Chesterfield FC Community Trust complete a takeover deal for the club and then a decision will be made on who is named as Town’s permanent boss.

“To be honest Pembo has come in and given us all a whole new lease of life,” Smith said. “It is nothing against the old manager, we probably all let him down but these things happen in football you have just got to kick on.

"A lot of us know Pembo, we know how he works, he is a good guy, we know he has got the club at heart, he is a good coach.

Jonathan Smith hit the winner for Chesterfield against Sutton United on Saturday.

“I think we will do well, we have just got to keep going and keep working on what he wants us to do and hopefully picking up results and getting out of this mess.

"Pembo will coach the lads, give us the information and he will set us up right. Giving him time on the training ground I am sure that will be good for him."

It has been a frustrating season for central midfielder Smith, 33, who was unable to nail down a regular starting spot under Sheridan and when he was selected it was often not in his natural position.

"It has been frustrating, I have been playing a lot of different positions - right-back, right wing-back, centre-back, I feel if I play in midfield I can contribute a lot to the team,” Smith said.

On his goal, Smith added: "I took a chance, got in the box, the ball got pulled back and it has fallen to me nicely, I have stuck in with my left foot so I am really pleased with it.”