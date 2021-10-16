Chesterfield midfielder Joe Rowley suffers suspected broken leg in last match for King's Lynn Town
Joe Rowley has suffered a suspected broken leg in his last game for King’s Lynn Town after being recalled from his loan spell yesterday by Chesterfield.
The midfielder was stretchered off ten minutes into the second-half during the Linnets’ FA Cup tie against Peterborough Sports.
"He is in hospital with a suspected broken leg at the moment,” Rowe said after Chesterfield’s 4-0 win against Curzon Ashton.
"It does not get any better, our luck, because he has just been called back.
"I called him back yesterday afternoon, this was his last game for King’s Lynn.
"Our thoughts are with him and his family, we hope he is okay.
"That is the luck we are getting at the moment, you couldn’t write it could you?
"I have been monitoring his performances, he was looking fitter and stronger and was ready to come back.
"That has put a cloud over what has been a great day for us.”