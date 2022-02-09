Webb, who has won two and drew one of his three games in charge, has put McCourt back in the team after three months without a start and the midfielder has repaid him with two top performances against Dagenham and Redbridge and Stockport County.

"I want to thank Danny Webb for believing in me,” McCourt told the DT. “I owe him a lot.

"It was a big call from Danny to put me back in but I knew I would not let him down and I am thankful to Danny for that.

Jak McCourt is back in the Spireites line-up and playing well.

"He said he believes in me and knows how good I am and he showed his faith in me and I will give everything back for him.

"The job he is doing is outstanding and the lads are delighted for him more so than anything else because he is under pressure taking a winning side like he has and to keep it going is just outstanding from him.

"Everyone in there wants to die for him on that pitch so a big shout out to Danny Webb.”

McCourt’s start against Dagenham on Saturday was his first in three months and his first in the league in five months.

The 26-year-old, who is in his second spell at the club, is ‘delighted’ to be back playing again.

He said: "It has been tough. Football is my job and that is what I get paid to do. Not doing it for three months has been frustrating but hopefully I can keep performing well and stay in the team.

"I have been a professional footballer for ten years now and you learn to deal with that but is a credit to my family, my wife and my kids as well because it is sometimes hard bringing stuff home.”

With his game time limited, the Liverpool-born man revealed that he was very close to leaving on loan.

"That did nearly happen,” he explained. “It nearly happened the day before everything that has gone on. But I am glad I never now. No matter what is said or anything like that I want to play for Chesterfield. I love the club. It was a no-brainer coming back. I think the fans like me, I love the club and it has got a special place in my heart. I want to keep performing now and see what the future brings.”

On the performance at Stockport County on Tuesday night, McCourt, who put in a brilliant display, said it was a ‘magnificent shift’ from everyone in the 2-2 draw.

"Every single lad in that dressing room will die for that shirt and tonight shows that and it is a credit to everyone in there,” he added.

"We could have crumbled but we didn’t, we dug in there and it was a great shift.

"It is a great result in the end and maybe if someone had offered us that before the game maybe you would have taken it.