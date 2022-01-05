Chesterfield midfielder Jack Clarke 'hungrier than ever' to return after undergoing operation
Jack Clarke says he is ‘hungrier than ever’ to get back playing after having an operation on his hamstring injury.
The Spireites midfielder has confirmed he has suffered a rupture which required surgery.
The 22-year-old was out for three months at the start of the season with the same injury.
On his return, Clarke made three sub appearances including scoring the equaliser against Halifax before pulling up holding his hamstring just before the final whistle.
Posting a message on social media alongside him celebrating his goal against Shaymen, Clarke wrote: “Unfortunately I have re-ruptured my hamstring which has resulted in me needing surgery. Operation went well and I am hungrier than ever to get back out on that pitch for more special moments like this. Thankyou for all the nice messages and support.”
Clarke joined Town on a free transfer in the summer from Aston Villa after enjoying a loan spell at the Blues last year.