Chesterfield midfielder hopes departed Spireite Charlie Carter shows Stevenage how good he really is

Chesterfield's Robbie Weir hopes his departed team-mate Charlie Carter shows new club Stevenage how good he really is.

The Northern Irishman said goodbye to the 22-year-old this week, when he was sold to the League Two club for an undisclosed fee.

Weir was impressed with what he saw from Carter last year at the Proact in the opening few games of the season, before injury took Carter out of action for five months.

"Charlie was a very bright player, a bright lad, knew the game.

"At the start of last season, whenever he was fit, he was on flames.

"When he came back from injury, he didn't perform quite as he did at the start of the season.

"But if a Football League club comes and wants you, and they're going to pay a bit of money for you, it's one those you can't turn down.

"It's back down London, closer to home for him."

Weir, a veteran of 275 Football League appearances, hopes the young attacking midfielder goes on to develop his talent and further his career at Stevenage.

"He's a good lad as well, I wished him all the best when the move went through.

"I hope he does well down there and shows Stevenage what kind of player he really is.

"I definitely think he's got a bright future ahead of him."