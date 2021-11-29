Curtis Weston in action against Altrincham.

The 34-year-old received his fifth booking of the season against Altrincham last time out.

However, one of his five yellows came in the FA Cup so he remains on four in the National League.

Red cards carry across all competitions but yellows in cups are treated separately.

The cut-off point for five yellows in the National League is 23 matches. Chesterfield have currently played 17 which means a ban for Weston seems likely unless he can avoid another booking in the next six league games.

Fellow Spireite Jeff King is another player on four yellows but he is out injured until at least January with a knee problem.

Stefan Payne is Chesterfield’s most booked player this season on seven. The cut-off point for 10 yellow cards, which results in a two-match suspension, is 37 matches.