Chesterfield manager John Sheridan may allow midfield players to go out on loan

Just a week before the National League season gets under way, Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has admitted he might get one or two midfielders out of the club — probably on loan — to help bring in new faces elsewhere in the squad.

The Spireites have many options in the middle of the park:

Defensive centre midfield — Robbie Weir and Sam Wedgbury.

Box-to-box centre midfield — Jonathan Smith and Curtis Weston.

Newly-converted centre midfielder — Laurence Maguire.

Attacking centre midfield — Liam Mandeville.

Youngsters — Joe Rowley, Charlie Wakefield, Jack Holmes.

When asked about the possibility of players moving on, Sheridan said: “Possibly, yeah. I’ve got a lot of midfielders who I find similar.

“I’ve got to be careful with my thought process, who I want to try and play in there.

“I’ve got players I think can play in there but I think a lot of them are similar.”