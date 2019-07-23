Chesterfield manager John Sheridan confirms Lee Shaw's loan move to Guiseley

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan says Lee Shaw has accepted the reasons for his exit from the Proact, on loan.

Speaking after tonight's 5-0 defeat by Sheffield United, Sheridan addressed Shaw's season-long move to National League North side Guiseley.

The Town manager wished the attacker well.

"He's gone, Shawy, good luck to him.

"Great kid.

"I was just honest with him, made it clear that I'm trying to bring other people in and I don't want people just sitting around.

"He totally accepted it, knows the situation."

Shaw will still remain part of the Spireites squad during the week, when he'll train with them at Hasland when Guiseley aren't training.

"He'll go to Guiseley, still train here," said Sheridan.

"I don't see any problems whatsoever.

"Hopefully he goes there and gets lots of football."