The former Town captain departed the club in the summer after three years and more than 100 appearances.

The 30-year-old will return to the Technique Stadium for the first time on Saturday along with another former Spireite, Scott Boden, when Boreham Wood visit Derbyshire.

“I have got a great relationship with Will,” Rowe said.

Will Evans.

"It was probably my toughest decision to let him go because he is a great lad.

"He was a good leader here in some tough times and his integrity stood strong.

"He was a big part of our clean sheets at the start of my tenure here.

"When he came out of the team he was professional in his training at all times, he came back in at the back end of last year and he performed really well.

"He was unfortunate in the play-off game (against Notts County) because he was taking the goal kicks because of the injury to our goalie and the sprinting up and he probably ran out of legs at the end and got caught on the set-play.”

Boreham will arrive at the Technique with the best defensive record in the league having only conceded nine goals, one fewer than Chesterfield.

Rowe added: "As a human being I really enjoyed working with him (Evans) at Aldershot, really enjoyed working with him here and it will be good to see him tomorrow.