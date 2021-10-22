Chesterfield host Boreham Wood at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams have lost just once each this season and face each other at the Technique Stadium tomorrow.

Given the Spireites’ injury list, the fourth-placed hosts face a tough task against the visitors who occupy second spot.

"It is going to take an almighty effort tomorrow considering our situation, including in the stands, we need to pull together,” Rowe said.

"We have got to get the players over the line and give them the support they need. I will certainly be doing that from the sideline and I am sure the supporters that turn up will do as well.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the fans for their support, they have been fantastic, they travel in great numbers and we can always hear them.

"We never, ever devalue that support.”

Both games last year between the two teams finished goalless and Rowe expects tomorrow to be another tight encounter.

"When you come into top of the table clashes in any competition, both boxes matter, it comes down to the smallest details in games like this,” he explained.

"When it comes to ruthlessness in the 18-yard box, we need to make sure we make them count and when the chances come, because there will be opportunities tomorrow, we take them and not let them off the hook.

"We are looking forward to putting on a showcase tomorrow, we want to play in our way, it is going to be the biggest test so far in terms of the opponent breaking up our rhythm.

"We have got the experience in the changing room and the know-how.

"The big games we played at the back end of last year will stand us in good stead."

He added: "The clean sheets they (Boreham) have got is impressive, they have got a similar foundation to us, that is why both boxes will count tomorrow.