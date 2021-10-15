James Rowe.

The Spireites rejected the request from the Shrimpers, who are looking for a new boss after sacking Phil Brown.

Speaking for the first time since that approach, Rowe, who is under contract until summer 2024, said: “I will put it to bed, I have got no interest in going anywhere else.

"My future is definitely here and I want to achieve here.

"I am loving my time here as a manager.

"I have got a great working relationship with the board.

"I have signed the contract that I have for the length of time for a reason.

"I am fully committed to seeing that out and fully committed to wanting to achieve here at the club.

"I am blessed to be the manager of this football club and I am settled in the area.

"I love coming into work and if you love what you do everyday then why would you want anything to change?

"I am fully focused and I hope that puts the speculation to bed.”

After finishing in the play-offs last season Rowe said they are in the ‘progress stage’ now and the next step is to ‘achieve’.

"The only way you can achieve here for the level we are at and where we should be as a club is a medal around your neck and that is what we are all striving for and we are not scared or put off by not achieving that milestone,” he said.

"When we came in the first objective was to inspire everybody and I think we have done that. The attendances reflect that.

"Everybody is back in terms of loving their club again and following the team home and away.

"Now we are trying to transform into that number one spot which is why this league is so difficult and promotion is so difficult.