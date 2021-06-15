Enzio Boldewijn.

The 28-year-old winger, who can play in a number of attacking positions, leaves the Magpies after three years at the club.

His named has been linked with the Spireites in the last week.

Notts County’s directors said in a statement: “Saying goodbye is never easy but those moving on to new challenges can all leave in the knowledge they gave their all for Notts County

“Enzio in particular has provided many special memories, including several wonderful goals, and we’re sure he will always be held in the highest regard by our supporters.”

Dutch-born Boldewijn was County’s longest serving player and was a popular figure with the fans.

He scored against Chesterfield in a 3-0 win for Notts in February 2020.

“I’m very proud of the many great goals I managed to score in the black and white stripes,” he said after his departure was confirmed.

“Most of all, though, I have cherished my relationship with the fans. From day one they welcomed me into their club and gave me the confidence to do what I do best.

“They stuck by me and my team-mates through some of the toughest times of our careers, including our relegation from the EFL and the financial uncertainty that followed.”

He added: “I would have loved nothing more than to have been part of the team that took the club back into the EFL and I’m still hurting after the defeat at Torquay.