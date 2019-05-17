Chesterfield Ladies out to do what Manchester City couldn’t do

Manchester City couldn’t do it, but Chesterfield Ladies FC are one game away from completing a remarkable quadruple.

Michael Noon’s team have already won the Derbyshire Ladies League Division One title, the Ladies Plate and last weekend added the Derbyshire Secondary Cup with a 13-0 rout of Buxton.

This Sunday they’ll take on Derby County Foundation in the East Midlands Invitation Cup final.

The team’s aim was promotion, but a hat-trick

of cups in the trophy cabinet would be a huge bonus for Noon and his side,

who go into the final in fine form.

“They’re all confident, we’ve won the league and two cups already,” he said.

“They’re all buzzing for it.

“Hopefully we can pick up a fourth trophy.”

Noon’s priority was a league title, which Chesterfield wrapped up in style a week ago, with games to spare, with a 9-2 victory over Wirksworth Colts.

He paid tribute to his players for their efforts since the start of the season.

“The main thing for us this year was getting promoted and fortunately enough we’ve done that,” he said.

“The girls have worked tremendously hard all year.

“They’re brilliant.

“Managing 20 is obviously a challenge at times, but they’re a great bunch of players, they really embrace what we do.”

The Blues are undefeated in the league and have fired in 98 goals in just 14 games, earning a spot in next season’s East Midlands Womens Regional Football League North.

Noon admits the league table and the stats make it look like a walk in the park, but he believes the club’s recruitment has played a big part in creating an all-conquering team.

And he wants them to go out and finish the job on Sunday at Arnold Town.

“It probably looks like we’ve done it quite easily, but it goes back to the summer when we got some players who dropped down a few divisions to come and play for us,” he said.

“It’s turned out to be a lot easier than expected.

“I’m chuffed to bits, we’ve managed to achieve what we set out to do. Picking up a few cups along the way is excellent.

“We’ve had good cup runs, the win over (higher league opposition) Mansfield but to win all four trophies would be brilliant for the club and the girls.”