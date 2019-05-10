Chesterfield Ladies crowned Derbyshire champions

Chesterfield Ladies were this week crowned Derbyshire Girls and Ladies League Division One champions after a 9-2 win over Wirksworth Colts.

It took just 14 minutes for Sammy Stokes to break the deadlock, tapping in at the back post, before their lead was doubled two minutes later through Abbi Creed’s long range strike.

Wirksworth reduced the arrears just after the half-hour mark but Gina Camfield’s expertly taken volley restored Chesterfield’s two goal cushion on 36 minutes.

In the ascendancy, Chesterfield made their dominance count with two more goals before half-time through Christy Long’s chip on 37 and Camfield’s second from close range on 40 minutes.

With the score at 5-1 at the break, Chesterfield came out for the second half hungry for more goals.

And it didn’t take long for Camfield to seal her hat-trick with a neat finish five minutes into the second half.

A fine solo effort from Long on 55 minutes made it a magnificent seven for Chesterfield before sub Paige Singleton got the team’s eighth.

Wirksworth scored a second from the penalty spot but Chesterfield had the last word when Creed cracked a half-volley from distance five minutes from time for a final score of 9-2.

And with victory came the league title.

Ladies: Nic Watson, Gemma Nuttall, Meg Macefield, Becky Bryan, Steph Warren, Abbi Creed, Leoni Everley, Sammy Stokes, Ami Buzzeo, Gina Camfield, Christy Long. Subs: Emily Marsden, Robyn Henton, Grace Newbold, Paige Singleton