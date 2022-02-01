The Spireites received a couple of tentative enquiries for the 24-year-old but there were no serious offers for the board to consider.

The striker had reportedly been attracting interest from Hearts, Peterborough United and one unnamed Premier League club.

The transfer window closed on Monday night for Premier League and Football League clubs which means they will now have to wait until the summer if they want to buy him.

Kabongo Tshimanga is the National League's top goalscorer with 21 goals this season.

National League clubs, apart from Wrexham, can still sign players for a few more months but it is unlikely a rival will be able to afford him or tempt him to leave.

Tshimanga has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season since signing from Boreham Wood last summer for a fee believed to be around £250,000.