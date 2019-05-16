Chesterfield installed as joint favourites for 2019/20 National League title alongside an old rival

One bookie has installed Chesterfield as joint favourites for the 2019/20 National League title, alongside one of their old rivals.

Both the Spireites and freshly relegated Notts County are 7/1 with SkyBet this morning.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan, who had a spell in charge of Notts County, has spoken of his desire to escape the division next season.

Wrexham, who lost out in this season's play-offs having looked a good bet for promotion, are currently 10/1, with Barnet 12/1 with another losing play-off side, AFC Fylde.

Harrogate are 14/1 with newly promoted Stockport County.

Both Solihull and Yeovil are 16/1.

Maidenhead are rank outsiders at 50/1.