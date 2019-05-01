Chesterfield ink new shirt sponsorship deal for brand new home and away strips

John Sheridan's Chesterfield will wear brand new strips with a new sponsorship logo on the front next season.

The club have inked a two-year shirt sponsorship deal with Technique Learning, a UK wide firm with headquarters in Wingerworth.

According to their website, Technique specialise in creating industry experts in electrical, air conditioning, refrigeration and programmable logic controllers.

Managing director Mark Crook says the town of Chesterfield holds special significance in the company's history.

“Although we are a UK-wide apprenticeship and training provider, Chesterfield is a very special place for Technique Learning," he said.

“It is the place where we were established, where we grew and most importantly it is the place we are proud to call our home and the sponsorship of the club emphasises this.

“We are looking forward to working alongside the club and the community and hope for a successful partnership with Chesterfield FC.”

Spireites commercial manager Jim Brown expressed his thanks to previous shirt sponsor GF Tomlinson and welcomed the arrival of a new backer.

"We are very pleased to be working with a local company who have an impressive national reputation. Mark is a fan who attends matches, which adds to the appeal," said Jim.

“I’d like to also take this opportunity to thank G F Tomlinson for their valued sponsorship over the last three years.”

Chesterfield launched their new kits at the Player of the Year awards ceremony at the Proact last night.

The home kit is the traditional blue and white, while the away strip is all red.

Fans will be able to purchase the away kit by the middle of next month, with the home kit available in July.