The midfielder has missed the last two games against Torquay United and Woking.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, manager James Rowe, said: “We are going there with the full squad that was available last week.

"Manny has been training, we are hopeful for tomorrow. As long as there is no reaction today then he will be available.”

Manny Oyeleke.

Wrexham are currently 12th in the National League table with three wins, three draws and two defeats from their eight matches.

The club was taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in February and the expectation is that they will challenge for promotion this season.

Experienced former Sunderland, Bolton and Hull boss Phil Parkinson was appointed in July and the project at the Racecourse Ground attracted last season’s League Two top goalscorer, Paul Mullin, to the Red Dragons.

Wrexham were leading 2-0 at Aldershot on Saturday when the match was abandoned in the second-half due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Spireites, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back after their first defeat of the season at Woking last week.

“We want a response, we want to get back to our principles of play in and out of possession,” Rowe added.

“The start against Wrexham is massive.

“They (Wrexham) expect promotion, they want promotion.

“They have not started as well as perhaps they would have wanted to but they were mightily unlucky on Saturday with what happened so I am sure they are itching to get back out there.

“We know what is coming, but also we know what we can bring.

“I am really looking forward to watching the game because I think it is a good marker for how far we have come.