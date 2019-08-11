Chesterfield have the players to score the goals to take them up the National League table

Another draw on Saturday, when the Blues could have won and were undone by bad luck and a dodgy refereeing decision.

It left us back in the bottom four of the National League in virtually a mirror image of where Martin Allen eventually took us last season.

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD, Football, National League, Boreham Wood v Chesterfield, Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Maidenhead, UK, 10/08/19, K.O 3pm''Howard Roe>>>>>>>07973739229''Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire brings the ball forward

John Sheridan must be a frustrated man, judging by the fact he was un able to bring in two loan players last week, who turned down a move to the Proact at the last minute.

Rumours abound as to who the players were, but at least the positive thing is that Sheridan clearly is not happy with his current squad and demands better.

The thing that most of us have to get used to is that the standard of players the club is going to recruit is never going to be as good as what we were used to watching in the Football League.

Last season Orient went up (from the National League) but are now without their striker, Macauley Bonne, who was sold to Charlton for £200,000, a figure that many Os supporters are disgruntled with.

They consider it was way too low, especially as they lost 3-0 away at Macclesfield over the weekend.

It’s fair to say that last time out there wasn’t a team in the National League that had outstanding players on all areas of the pitch.

Most sides relied on hard work, good organisation and maybe one or two players who could make a difference.

Wrexham looked really confident of making it last time, but relied heavily on loan winger Ben Tollitt. As soon as his time at the Racecourse Ground was up, they stumbled like a marathon runner hitting the dreaded wall and now appear to be doomed to rattle around this league for several more seasons.

So no wins yet for the Spireites and a lot of our fans are wondering where we are going to get the players from to score the goals to get us the points to move up the division. Well, we already have the players — sadly Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou are out injured.