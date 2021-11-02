Chesterfield have defensive injury crisis ahead of FA Cup tie

The Spireites host the Shrimpers in the first round of the competition at the Technique Stadium aiming to extend their six-match unbeaten run.

However, manager James Rowe could be forced to pick a makeshift defence following injuries to Gavin Gunning and Laurence Maguire. They will also be without Jamie Grimes who is suspended.

Captain Gunning broke his nose and fractured his eye socket in the win against Eastleigh last week.

Maguire was stretchered off with a calf problem early on in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge, while Grimes was sent off later in that match after receiving two yellow cards.

As it stands, Fraser Kerr is the Blues’ only available recognised centre-back.

“We are waiting on Gavin Gunning whether he needs an operation,” Rowe told the DT.

“He needs to have what he needs to have, if it is an operation we will support him but if not he can come back quicker and wear a mask.

“If he does need an operation, he will be out for longer.”

Chesterfield are down to the bare bones at the moment with as many as nine players injured and striker Danny Rowe unavailable due to a health issue.

Saturday’s opponents Southend are third bottom of the National League after just two wins from 12.

The Shrimpers made a formal approach to speak to Spireites boss Rowe last month but it was rejected and they have since appointed Kevin Maher.