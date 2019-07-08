Chesterfield hand professional contracts to former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United teenagers

Chesterfield have handed professional contracts to a pair of teenagers who will join the new development squad.

Jack Holmes and Alex Render, both 18, graduated from the Spireites' own academy.

Holmes, a midfielder, is a player first team boss John Sheridan highlighted last season as one he liked the look of.

He's twice appeared on the bench for the first team, once in League Two at Barnet and once last season against Billericay in the FA Cup.

A spectacular goal in a friendly against Sheffield FC caught Martin Allen's eye, but a debut didn't materialise last season.

Holmes came to the club in December 2016 following his release by Sheffield United.

Render is a versatile defender who can play anywhere across the back four.

He arrived at the Proact after a spell with Sheffield Wednesday, catching the eye of a Spireites scout at an exit trial at Barnsley.

In 2018 he was included in 'The 11' - a list put together by League Football Education (LFE) that recognises the on and off-field achievements of young players.

Render followed in the footsteps of Everton duo Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, earning the accolade that highlights the ‘holistic development’ of teenage footballers.