Chesterfield get first point of season after draw with Maidenhead United

Chesterfield picked up their first point of the new campaign after coming from behind at Maidenhead United.

Josef Yarney stole a share of the spoils 11 minutes from time when he cancelled out Remi Clerima’s opener at York Road.

Manager John Sheridan was boosted by the return of Haydn Hollis in central defence.

Hollis was one of three changes to the starting line-up which lost on the opening day with Sam Wedgbury and Laurence Maguire also coming into the side.

Both sets of players and fans paid tribute to Maidenhead’s record appearance holder Brian Pitts, who sadly passed away, with a touching minute’s applause.

On the pitch, Chesterfield made a slow start before creating a host of presentable chances.

Chesterfield’s Joe Rowley headed David Buchanan’s first-time cross over the bar early on.

But the hosts found their way into the game and started to move the ball sharply without forcing their way through the Spireites’ defence.

Liam Mandeville, who was a constant threat in the first half, forced a good save from Taye Ashby-Hammond.

United winger Remy Clerimi’s audacious cross-cum-shot flew over with support lacking in the box.

Rowley drove into the box after being expertly found by Mandeville, but a good diving block denied the midfielder.

From the resultant corner, the hosts failed to clear with Rowley striking marginally over the bar.

The Spireites were indebted to the assistant after a dire mistake at the back almost let the Magpies in.

Down the other end Scott Boden couldn’t quite get on the end of an inviting ball with the goal gaping.

Laurence Maguire’s long-range shot was parried by Ashby-Hammond into the path of Mandeville, who cut inside before his effort tipped behind.

Hollis could only hit his first-time volley straight at the thankful hosts’ keeper.

Just as the heavens opened on the hour mark, the hosts took the lead.

Clerima broke the deadlock with a fine caressed left-footed effort from inside the box.

Ashby-Hammond spilt a free-kick but no Chesterfield players could take advantage.

Sheridan threw the kitchen sink at the hosts with a treble substitution 17 minutes from time.

And it worked wonders as the visitors deservedly equalised.

Will Evans knocked the corner into the path of Yarney to hammer home the equaliser.

Late on Shwan Jalal got down well to smother James Comley’s effort.

The Spireites weathered a late onslaught to hold onto a point in stoppage time.

Maidenhead Utd: Ashby-Hammond, Clerima (Davis, 81), Steer, Ellul, Comley, Cassidy, Whitehall (Kelly, 79), Twumasi, Upward, Massey, Smile.

Unused subs: Fenelon, Mensah, Akintunde.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Buchanan (Sheridan, 73), Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Buchanan, Smith (McKay, 73), Wedgbury (Weir, 73), Maguire, Rowley, Boden, Mandeville.

Unused subs: Coddington, Weston.

Referee: Matthew Russell

Attendance: 1,471 (away support not announced)

Ends..