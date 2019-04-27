Chesterfield finish their season on a low note, with defeat at Maidenhead United

Chesterfield ended their National League campaign on a low after a 2-0 defeat at Maidenhead United.

The Spireites suffered a fourth successive defeat on the road after goals from Ayo Obileye and Adrian Clifton got the job done at York Road.

The duo struck within seven second-half minutes with the game firmly in the balance to end a four-game unbeaten run - and secure the double over the Spireites.

Manager John Sheridan named five changes to the side which won at home against ten-man Boreham Wood last time out.

Towering forward Tom Denton was the most glaring omission after bagging a brace during Monday’s victory.

Jack McKay was a constant threat down the wing, delivering probing balls into the hosts’ box.

The Spireites came bursting out of the blocks and were only denied a quick-fire start when Charlie Carter was well kept out by Carl Pentney.

Down the other end Nano Owusu fired wide from outside the box.

Josey Yarney tried an audacious volley and superbly cheating the ball down.

Seven minutes before the break keeper Shwan Jalal was indebted to the bar after being lobbed by Mike Fondop.

Pentney, making his 200th appearance for the hosts, made a fine double save to frustrate Sheridan’s Spireites.

McKay was well kept out by Pentney after beating his marker before Alex Kiwomya’s rebound was also superbly saved.

Both sides went close around the hour when Fondop fired wide before Lee Shaw blasted over.

With 20 minutes left Obileye found the top corner after being set up by Adrian Clifton.

And Clifton got on the scoresheet himself by slotting under Jalal after being expertly found by Harold Odametey.

Chesterfield huffed and puffed but failed to set up a tense finish.

Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Obileye (Gabriel 81), Ofori-Twumasi, Owusu (Akintunde 60), Massey, Odametey, Comley, Clifton, Fondop-Talom (Kelly 68).

Subs: Bird, Nombe.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Evans, Yarney, Hollis, Chapman, Barry, Weir, Carter (Rowley 80), McKay (Boden 80), Shaw (Denton 65), Kiwomya.

Subs: Anyon, Weston.

Referee: David Rock

Attendance: 1,555.