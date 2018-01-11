Zavon Hines: How my faith kept me going through tough times and why I believe in the Spireites

Zavon Hines is a man of faith, so believing that Chesterfield can avoid League Two relegation is not too much of a stretch.

He says his faith helped him come back from a serious knee injury, return to football and secure a move back to the Football League.

And now he’s calling on Town fans to believe in the Spireites squad to deliver the club from an unthinkable fate.

The 29-year-old winger arrived at the Proact last week and put pen to paper on an 18-month deal, after leaving National League Maidstone.

He made his debut in Saturday’s disappointing 4-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

But that result has done little to dent his conviction that Chesterfield are far from doomed and that once safety is secured, exciting times are around the corner.

“I genuinely believe we’ll get out of this situation,” he told the Derbyshire Times.

“People have said the squad is too good for where we are now but we’ve just got to do it, prove it.

“I think we’re going about it the right way.

“I believe that once we accomplish our goal for this season, under this manager and with what he’s planning, we can push for promotion next year.”

Hines, a former Premier League player, has had to fight back from a serious knee injury, not the first of his career.

He credits his personal beliefs for keeping him on track to return not just to the game, but to the EFL.

“I believe in God, I believe that everything in life happens for a reason. I don’t believe in coincidence,” he said.

“I believe God has blessed me with this opportunity.

“I had to come back from a long term injury and during that process it was only through going to church, reading the Bible and understanding what God has done for me and given me that I was able to come back mentally strong.

“When you’re going through a patch where you keep breaking down, you feel like giving up, but I had this communication with God that this is what I’m meant to do and my time to end is not now.

“I believe God has kept me going this far, long may it continue.”

Now he’s out to repay the faith Jack Lester has shown in him.

“That’s what you need as a player, you need a manager to believe in you.

“When I first met him he showed that he wanted me, I liked the vibe I got from him and so far I think it’s a good fit.

“I’m a player who, if my manager believes in me I’ll do whatever I can to repay the faith and help.”

And he wants the fans to show they believe too, on Saturday when Luton visit.

“They can be a massive part of us getting out of this situation and if they’re behind us all the way I genuinely believe we can beat them.

“It’s just going out there and doing it. It’s easy saying it, we’ve got to go and do it.”