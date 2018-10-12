Youngster is out to repay fans and insists Chesterfield win is ‘just around the corner’

Chesterfield’s squad all believe that a long-awaited win is just around the corner.

Joe Rowley, who hopes to make his ‘television debut’ on Saturday at Halifax, says the players are out to repay the club’s supporters for their patience.

Chesterfield v Stevenage, Joe Rowley

The 19-year-old came through the club’s academy and knows more than most in the squad what Spireites have had to endure over the past three seasons.

He appreciates the way they’ve treated him during a difficult spell, including the current 12-game winless streak.

“They’ve been brilliant, they really have,” he said.

“The fans have shown nothing but love and support to me since my breakthrough into the team.

“They’ve always supported me and had my back and that goes for the rest of the players as well.

“They’ve been very patient and now it’s time for us to give them something back, something to cheer about.”

Rowley believes that the work going on behind the scenes is sure to be rewarded with three points, sooner rather than later.

And according to the midfielder, it’s a belief shared by his team-mates.

“Everyone believes.

“We’ve got to keep an upbeat vibe around the place.

“The win is around the corner, it really is.

“We’re working really hard in training, the boys are working so hard.

“It’s only a matter of time before we get the win.”

Having broke into Gary Caldwell’s Town team in League One and made a name for himself as a 17-year-old, Rowley has experienced more highs and lows than many of his peers in the professional game.

Even this season, still in its relatively early stages, has thrown adversity at him – a spell out on loan looked imminent at one point.

He’s battled his way back into the manager’s first team plans however, taking a central midfield role in the starting line-up for the last two games, and knows what he needs to do to remain there.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“I wasn’t in favour at the start of the season but I’ve forced my way in, shoved my way in, worked really hard to get in and now I need to work even harder to stay in.”

Should he retain his berth this weekend, Rowley is hoping to showcase his ability to an audience beyong those present at the Shay as he ticks off another first as a professional footballer.

“It’ll be a first for me (playing live on TV), I’m really looking forward to it.

“Lots of friends and family will be watching that.

“Hopefully I can show what I can do.”