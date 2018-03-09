Young stopper says he’s learned from his mistakes

Spireites stopper Aaron Ramsdale says he has learned from his mistakes.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper, who has been capped at U19s and U20s levels for England, has made eight appearances for Chesterfield since joining on loan from Bournemouth in January.

He made his league debut as part of the Chesterfield team that conceded four in defeat at Accrington Stanley - and responded with a clean sheet in the win over leaders Luton Town.

And Ramsdale has been pleased with his form of late.

He said: “First and foremost I came here to play games.

“Good and bad experiences come with that, which will help me in the future.

“Since the Stevenage game I think my performances have been at a good level.

“I love the fans here, they’re brilliant home and away.”

And added: “I’m pretty sure I’ve learned from the mistakes I’ve made and I’m confident they won’t happen again.”

Playing more games has helped the young keeper who began his career with Sheffield United before a reported £800,000 move to Bournemouth in January 2017.

“We all get better by playing together,” he said. “When Evo and Hirdy are at their best it’s because they’ve played a lot of games together.

“Myself, Alex, Sid and the other defenders have only played a few matches together and I’m sure we’ll keep getting better.”

Chesterfield face Lincoln City at the Proact Stadium on Saturday and Ramsdale believes the Spireites are more than capable of beating the Imps.

He said: “You take form out of it at this stage of the season every game is like a cup final, it’ll be a tough game tomorrow.

“The fans drove us on in the second half against Luton and I don’t think that’ll change tomorrow. We know they’ll be spurring us on.”