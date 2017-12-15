‘You must dream’ - Wright hopes to replicate Barnsley’s remarkable ascent

Tommy Wright is hoping Chesterfield can replicate the remarkable charge up the table he experienced while at Barnsley.

The Spireites’ first team coach was part of the Oakwell coaching staff when they went from bottom of League One to play-off glory.

So he knows it’s possible to achieve big things, even if you reach Christmas at the wrong end of the table.

Chesterfield are six games unbeaten and climbed off the foot of League Two last weekend.

With momentum in their favour ahead of a trip to Wycombe, he’s told the players to dream.

“When I was at Barnsley I think we were at the bottom of the league at this time and look what happened there,” he said.

“Momentum is a great thing in football, confidence is a great thing in football.

“And if you go on a run, we’ve got good players here, I’m not going to say we’re going to get promoted but you must dream.

“You must aim to get as far up that league as possible.

“I think with the right backing, which we’re getting from everyone here at the club, we can go forward.”

Chesterfield will be without Brad Barry tomorrow at Adams Park, but Kristian Dennis is fine and it is hoped Andy Kellett will be fit to play.

Wright said: “Andy has had a scan, he’s okay. He’s got a bit of an infection in his ear but we’re hoping he’ll be okay.

“Bradley Barry has got a hamstring injury so he’ll be out. Probably a couple of weeks out at best.

“Kristian Dennis just had a bit of cramp, nothing serious so he’s trained all week.

“Out of the three there’s only probably Bradley who won’t be available.”