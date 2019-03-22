Why John Sheridan believes Joe Rowley is a good player and how he’s trying to make the Chesterfield teen believe it too

John Sheridan believes Joe Rowley is a good player, now he wants Joe Rowley to believe it too.

The Chesterfield boss reintroduced the 19-year-old to first team football at Bromley and received a Man of the Match performance and a goal from Rowley in response.

Rowley stayed in the team for last Saturday’s trip to Havant and Waterlooville and received a further boost with a late call-up for the England C international against Wales on Tuesday night, in which he played the last 20 minutes.

Sheridan makes no secret of his admiration for the midfielder and acknowledges how tough life has been for him in the first few years of his professional career.

“I like him as a player, I think he’s got good things in his game,” said the manager.

“He’s only 19, he’s played nearly 70 games, played regularly in a team that got relegated, in a team that’s really struggled this season and when you’re a young player that must be hard, when you’re out on the pitch.

“It’s alright the manager saying whatever a manager says to a player, but I always found I learnt more from the players I was playing with, giving me that little bit of information.

“I can shout from the sidelines but I’m not on the pitch.

“I think he’s one of those players you need to be, without shouting at him, being intelligent with him.”

Having thrown the youngster back into competitive action, Sheridan has been happy with what he’s seen in Rowley’s displays.

But he’s also asked for more from him.

“He’s an intelligent footballer, takes care of the ball.

“In the couple of games he’s played I think he’s showed me glimpses of what he can actually do.

“I’m pleased with his last two performances.

“The away game at Havant was difficult, the pitch was terrible, the conditions were terrible.

“But at Bromley I thought he was our best player.

“I’ve told him he needs to be in the game more, I think he’s got goals in him.”

Sheridan has also told him he’s got ability.

And he hopes Rowley starts to believe what he’s being told.

“You don’t want him getting in bad habits and thinking he’s not a good player, which I think he’s just got in his head at the moment,” said Sheridan.

“I’m trying to tell him he is a good player and give him as much confidence as I can and hopefully that will push him on.”