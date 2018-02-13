Who’s the ref for tonight’s crucial League Two clash?

Chesterfield have met tonight’s referee on six occasions previously but it’s his first time in charge at the Proact since 2013.

Darren Handley has officiated two Spireites games this season - the 2-1 EFL Trophy win at Rotherham and the 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Last season he was the referee for a 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers, when he awarded a penalty to the hosts but ex town keeper Thorsten Stuckmann saved it.

In the 2014/15 campaign he showed Jack Broadhead two yellows in four minutes towards the end of a 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy.

Tonight he will be the man in the middle for the visit of Cambridge United.

Handley has refereed the U’s once this season, in the FA Cup, when he sent off Cambridge man George Maris for two yellow card offences.

In total he’s been in charge of 10 Cambridge United matches, four of which they’ve won, sending off two U’s players and one opponent.

This season in 30 appearances the Lancashire ref has shown 90 yellow cards and six reds.