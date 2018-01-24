Whitmore out to learn from every single game

New Spireite Alex Whitmore is out to learn something from every game, no matter what the level of competition.

The central defender, a right footed player who prefers to play on the left hand side of a defensive pairing, is only 22 but has more experience of men’s football than many of his peers in the game.

During his time as a Burnley player Whitmore went out on loan with Gateshead, Chester, Morecambe and Bury.

The latter two loan stints brought valuable Football League minutes and Whitmore believes he’s learned a lot.

“Playing 45 games at Morecambe was brilliant for me,” he said.

“You learn how to look after yourself better towards the back end of the season when the games are coming thick and fast.

“You learn what’s required in every game.

“At Bury I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked but it was a huge step up for me, it was the highest I’ve played, so it probably took a while to catch up to speed.

“It’s different opponents, different teams and philosophies, you gather it all in and if you can take something from each game you’re flying.”

But even when Whitmore was playing alongside former Town loanee Tom Anderson in the Clarest U23s, there were lessons to learn.

“Mens football is where you want to be but there’s still things you can pick up from the academy game, nothing is below you,” he said.

“So if it’s 90 minutes against a 23s team that’s absolutely fine.

“And if you get nothing else but fitness, then it’s worked for you.”

Whitmore played at left-back for Chesterfield in his debut on Saturday and boss Jack Lester was impressed.

“I thought he was excellet, outstanding I would even say,” said Lester.

“He was commanding in the air and he’s a very good character. He’s a winner.

“He’ll train well every day.”