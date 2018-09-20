Where do Chesterfield rank in the National League stats?

Chesterfield occupy the same position in the National League table as they do the divisional rankings for passing.

The 16th-placed Spireites have made 258 passes per game this season so far, which puts them 16th in the rankings.

It’s the same story for their passing accuracy, which stands at 69.7, yet again 16th in the division.

When it comes to crossing the ball they’re sixth out of 24, with 17 crosses per game.

And their accuracy is top half too, sitting ninth with 33.5 per cent.

Town sit 20th for interceptions with 39.2 per game, 10th for shots with 11 per game and 13th for the percentage of their shots hitting the target (31.1 per cent).