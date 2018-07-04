When he’s not grappling National League strikers Town defender still has his hands full

When he’s not getting to grips with National League strikers, Will Evans is getting the runaround off the pitch from a formidable opponent.

The 26-year-old’s summer move to the Proact has meant a lot of upheaval, but he already had his hands full – as most parents will understand.

“At the moment I’m staying with my grandparents but I will be looking to move up to the area, bringing my family,” he said.

“It was a quick turnaround, in the space of three days the deal was all done, so we’ve got to sort out a new house.

“I’ll be looking around the area, speaking to a lot of people, seeing where is nice to live.

“It’s me and my girlfriend and my little girl Willow. She’s 14 months going on 24.

“She runs the place, with us and with the grandparents – everyone dotes on her.

“It’s quite funny really. They’re certainly life changing.”

With so much to sort out away from the game, Evans can be forgive for welcoming a return to training.

“Football is your life, day in and day out but for five or six weeks you’re not playing and it feels strange.

“It’s nice to get away on holiday and spend time with your family, but you do miss it a little bit. Pre-season is all about fitness but it’s always an enjoyable time.”

“It’s a new club for me, meeting the lads, seeing what everyone is like, new faces, getting to know everyone will be exciting.”