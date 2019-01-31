‘Wembley is in our minds, but we’ve got to be on our A game against Brackley,’ says Chesterfield defender Jerome Binnom-Williams

Jerome Binnom-Williams is trying not to think beyond Saturday’s FA Trophy tie against Brackley, but admits Wembley is on his mind.

Chesterfield host the National League North side knowing that victory puts them just one more win away from the two-legged semi-final – and beyond that, a trip to the national stadium.

Left-back Binnon-Williams admits he’s considered the possibility of a final appearance.

But he’s not letting himself get carried away.

“It is (in my mind), it’s in all the players’ minds,” he said.

“Hopefully we do get to Wembley.

“But we’ve got to take every game as it comes.

“We’ve got to make sure we win on Saturday to get into the next round.

“We don’t want to think too far ahead.”

Chesterfield have already overcome lower-league opposition, twice, in the competition.

Brackley, last year’s Trophy winners, are the highest ranked side the Spireites will have faced in the competition.

They’ve won their last four, they’re unbeaten in seven and they sit sixth in their division.

The Spireites are taking the visitors very seriously.

“We’re working hard,” said Binnom-Williams.

“It doesn’t matter what division they’re in, top level teams do slip up against teams lower down.

“We’ve got to be on our A game, improve every week, stay compact and defend well and hopefully score some more goals.”