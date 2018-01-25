Weir looking for revenge on Saturday and wants the Proact to bounce again

Robbie Weir and Chesterfield have two things on their mind this week – revenge and momentum.

The Spireites captain sees Saturday’s visit of Stevenage to the Proact as an opportunity to put right the wrongs of the two sides’ pre-Christmas meeting.

And victory would give Town their first three-game winning streak since April 2015.

Weir says the 2-0 win over league leading Luton and last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Yeovil have not only boosted morale, but opened up the relegation battle to other teams.

“Since the gaffer has come in we’ve had a good run of six games unbeaten, then a little dip a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“The result against Luton was a massive morale boost and a massive result.

“Getting back to back wins, the place is in good spirits.

“We need to back it up now with another win, three straight wins would give us real momentum and a winning mentality.

“We’ve dragged a lot of people into it.

“If we didn’t get the last couple of results we could be adrift at the bottom.”

It wasn’t exactly a merry Christmas for the Spireites, thanks to a 5-1 battering at Stevenage on 23rd December.

That result was part of a six-game winless streak that was finally snapped with the shock win over Luton.

Now, things are definitely looking up again and although Weir didn’t play against The Boro due to tonsillitis, he’d like to help erase that painful memory.

“We’re back in the mix now and there’s an even bigger opportunity now for us on Saturday at home,” he said.

“Obviously we owe Stevenage one for what went on just before Christmas.

“It’s going to be an exciting game.”

Weir’s best personal moment as a Spireite to date was undoubtedly his last-minute winner against Barnet, when the roof almost came off the Proact.

He believes the atmosphere can play its part in lifting Town to their best run of the campaign.

“The atmosphere when we’re doing well, scoring last minutes and beating top of the table Luton, the place is absolutely bouncing. It’s a great place to play.

“There’s no reason we can’t thrive on that and pick up another win.

“It hasn’t been a great season so to get three wins in a row, for the first time this season, it’d lift us up the table.

“It could be crucial for our season.”