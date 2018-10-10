Wedgbury’s coaching career kick-started

Sam Wedgbury’s injury-enforced absence from the pitch has given him the chance to gain experience of a potential future career.

The Chesterfield midfielder, who recently underwent knee surgery, is out for the season.

But Wedgbury, who has begun taking his coaching badges, is still a big part of the Spireites set-up.

Town boss Martin Allen said: “ Sam Wedgbury has been like a breath of fresh air to everybody.

“As you can imagine this place hasn’t been very happy, (but) he bounces in, he’s full of positive energy, full of self belief and gives us all a lift when he comes in.

“It’s a real blow we haven’t got him playing in our team.”

Allen is simultaneously keeping the former Wrexham man involved and giving his coaching career a kick-start.

“He does come into staff meetings now two mornings a week, comes in early, he’s involved with us behind the scenes,” said the manager.

“I think with his personality and character he would be a good member of staff.”