‘We wouldn’t move him on without having a replacement - that’d be silly’

Kristian Dennis isn’t going to Bradford City or anywhere else for the time being.

That’s the message to Chesterfield supporters and clubs interested in the goal scorer from Town boss Jack Lester.

The Bantams have had a cash plus player bid rejected for Dennis, who has 15 goals this season.

And unless someone meets Chesterfield’s valuation for the player and Lester can find a replacement, Dennis will be staying put.

“He’s not going anywhere at the moment,” said the Town boss.

“There has been a bid but it was way too low.

“At the moment he’s here, he’s a big part of what we’re doing and we’re planning to have him here.

“We wouldn’t move him on without having a replacement, it would be silly to do that.

“We’re under no pressure to do that either.”

Despite the speculation surrounding Dennis, Lester insists he’s completely focused on his job at the Proact.

And there may yet be a big move in store for the 27-year-old if he carries on banging in the goals for Chesterfield.

“He’s focused. He’ll be quite happy staying here, he’s fine, he’s been great and I’ve no complaints,” said Lester.

“The reason we want him here is because he’s a very good character and he scores goals.

“He’ll carry on scoring goals, there’ll be interest in him in the summer.

“He’ll get what he deserves if he carries on.”

According to sources close to Valley Parade, Bradford City are still keen on Town’s hotshot, but they are also poised to sign German striker Kai Brunker.

The 23-year-old expected to complete a deal with the Bamtams today.