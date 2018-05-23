‘We’ve signed two others but we can’t announce those yet’

Martin Allen’s revolution is well underway at the Proact with new faces signed and several more to arrive imminently.

The Chesterfield boss has wasted little time in making big changes to the squad, telling 10 contracted players they can leave and starting to add his own recruits.

It’s been a hectic first week in the job for Allen, who expects to confirm further signings having already added keeper Shwan Jalal, defender Michael Nelson and midfielder Sam Wedgbury to the ranks.

Other signings have committed but can’t be announced yet for contractual reasons.

“I’ve got quite a lot of deals going on at the minute,” he said.

“We’ve signed two others but they’re still getting paid by their previous club, so we can’t announce those until their contracts expire – I think that’s 1st June.

“Agreements are in place, I’ve shaken hands, contracts are signed, it’s all in good order.

“A couple of deals are very close to being done and others will be done over the next five days.”

Chesterfield have come under fire from supporters and commentators alike over the past three years for dishing out contracts that did not represent good value for the club.

So it will be music to fans’ ears that Allen has vowed to ensure wages remain realistic.

“I’m very conscious of the fact that I do need to change things around, but with finances involved, I need to be very careful, tread carefully and get the right deals,” he said.

“All the players are on wages that, for me, suit the division.

“They’re incentivised deals. If they do well, the players do well, which I like.

“We’ve got to be aware that we’ve got to move players on as well.

“Squad numbers need to be reduced, it’s not a trim, it’s drastic action.”