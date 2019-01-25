‘We’ve got enough to keep us up this season, with what I’ve seen, definitely,’ says Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Chesterfield’s squad is good enough to keep them in the National League, so says John Sheridan.

The recently appointed Spireites boss is set for his first league home game on Saturday when Barrow visit.

A fortnight into his tenure he’s yet to add to the players already at his disposal, although the club have made unsuccessful offers for Gateshead striker Scott Boden.

Sheridan appears very relaxed about the lack of transfer activity, however.

He has belief in the players currently at the club.

“I think I could go out and get five or six players tomorrow, there’s no danger I could do that,” he said.

“But I’ve got 20 or so players who can train, I could just add numbers for the sake of it but I want the right players who are going to make us better.

“We’ve got enough to keep us up this season, with what I’ve seen, definitely.

“I’m feeling confident the ones I’ve got here are well capable of keeping us up.

“If I look at my areas I need to fill, a striker, possibly a central defender, possibly in a wide area, but I’ve got loads of players there and I feel as though they’re good enough to play in the team.

“While I think like that, while it’s still early, I’ll believe in them that they can come in if required.

“In the summer if I have to look at things differently I will, but I feel we’ve got a strong squad and I can pick a good team to win games.”

Sheridan has told fans to ‘watch this space’ when it came to new signings joining the club.

Regardless of any business being concluded in the next fortnight, the squad will be strengthened by a pair of players rejoining the group in training.

“I’ve approached people, I’ve asked about their availability. If I can’t get them in I’ll just carry on with what I’ve got.

“I’ve got Charlie Carter, trained this morning, flying around like a lunatic, Laurence Maguire trained this morning, they’re both probably 10 days away.

“That’s like another two players coming on board, two good players as well.”