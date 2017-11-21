‘We all need to chip in with more goals’ - McCourt

Jak McCourt says it’s only a matter of time before he and his Chesterfield team-mates start chipping in with more goals.

The midfielder is the Spireites’ second top goalscorer so far this season with three - some way behind leading marksman Kristian Dennis, who has 12 in all competitions.

Dennis bagged the only goal of the game on Saturday as Chesterfield picked up all three points in a 1-0 win over promotion chasing Exeter City at the Proact Stadium.

And McCourt believes everyone should be shouldering that responsibility.

He said: “We all need to chip in with the goals. We know that and it’s only going to be a matter of time before we do that.

“Kristian’s on fire and I don’t think anyone could moan if he keeps doing that. If anyone else chips in then it’s a bonus.

“If we’re picking up 1-0 wins and Kristian’s doing the business then that’s fine and we can keep picking up points.

“If you put the ball there then you know nine times out of 10 he’s going to score. We’ve got a few players like that.

“We’ve got Kristian, Chris O’Grady, Joe Rowley, Andy Kellett and there’s more. It’s only a matter of time before more people get on the scoresheet.”

McCourt has two in his last four games, including one to savour in the 2-2 draw at Swindon Town.

“It’s the best goal I’ve scored,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever score a goal like that. I’ve just caught it nicely and it’s gone in the top bin.

“I knew it had a good chance. A couple of the lads have said it started in the middle of the goal and above it and it’s moved. I knew after a couple of seconds it was in.”

All of McCourt’s goals this season have come following the appointment of Jack Lester to the Chesterfield hot seat - and the midfielder highlighted the manager’s influence.

“When he first came in I had a one-to-one meeting with him on his first day,” said McCourt. “He said he’s seen me play and knows what I can do. He said there were just a few tweaks we need to do and I’ve done them.

“The gaffer, Tommy (Wright) and Nicky (Eaden) have all helped me out. There’s a few things off the field that has helped me a lot on the field.

“They’ve given me the help I’ve needed. They’ve gotten me a lot fitter and a lot leaner and hopefully I can keep it going and keep performing.”