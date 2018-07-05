Watch video of Spireite Maguire celebrating brother's World Cup success

It's fair to say there was a lot of excitement in the Maguire household on Tuesday night.

For Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire and his family, the evening was spent, like most England fans, in front of the TV as Gareth Southgate's men took on Colombia in the World Cup round of 16.

But the added excitement of Maguire's brother, Harry, putting in a great display in the England defence made the night that bit sweeter.

Check out the video of the Maguire family, including Laurence who is wearing red in the front row and Spireites team-mate Jake Beesley to his left, celebrating as the winning penalty is scored by Eric Dier.

It gets better for Laurence of course, as Chesterfield boss Martin Allen has confirmed he's allowing him to travel to Russia at the weekend to watch Harry in action in the quarter-final with Sweden.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire's schoolteachers have been lifting the lid on his time as a pupil in Chesterfield.