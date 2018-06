Chesterfield’s pre-season began today in scorching heat.

Martin Allen and his coaching staff put the new-look Spireites through their paces at the club’s training ground, which has been spruced up this summer.

Chesterfield Fc 1st training session 2018 - 19 season.

New boys like Will Evans, Michael Nelson, Curtis Weston and Shwan Jalal joined up with returning players Joe Rowley and Laurence Maguire for the first session.

Robbie Weir and Joe Anyon, who are both free to leave the Proact, were also involved.