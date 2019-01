Chesterfield fans have already been served a reminder of new signing Scott Boden's 'fox in the box' instincts, this season.

He was on target twice at the Proact in a 3-0 defeat for the Spireites earlier in the current campaign.

Our video shows other examples of his recent work in and around the penalty area.

Footage courtesy of Barrow AFC, Stones TV, Silkmen TV and Maidenhead United.