WATCH: Goals, tricks and turns...Zavon Hines at his best for Chesterfield FC

Zavon Hines provided a few memorable moments in his 11-month stint as a Spireite.

The former Chesterfield forward announced his retirement earlier today.

His time at the Proact brought a relegation to the National League and more trouble with his knee, but there were some highlights for the trickster.

Hines' quick feet were often a problem for defences, and he could deliver a wicked cross.

Perhaps his finest moment came against Notts County last season, when he scored in a thrilling win over Notts County.

Watch some of his best bits in our video, above.